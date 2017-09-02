Annual Me&Dee marathon walk in Mablethorpe raises £3,790

The annual Me&Dee charity half-marathon walk recently took place in Mablethorpe and has raised £3,790 - with more money still to come in.

The walk has been staged for three years and organisers say it is going from strength to strength with more money being raised.

Debbie Prince, voluntary fundraising manager, said: “Over the three years this walk has been going, a total of £11,052.44 has been raised which is absolutely amazing.”

In order to help get everyone in shape for the walk, Debbie set up a walking club two evenings a week. The venture has been really successful and that is now carrying on.

The money raised for the Me&Dee charity helps to arrange holidays in Mablethorpe for families and their loved ones with life-limiting illnesses to create very special memories when time is short and precious.

The charity also provides time away for military personnel with physical and emotional injuries.

Every attempt is also made to cover the cost of the individual needs of each family, including specialist medical equipment, carers and nurses.

The charity has to raise £40,000 each year, just to keep running.

Mrs Prince added: “I just want to say the biggest thank you to every person that has been involved with this walk over the last three years - either by taking part or helping behind the scenes.”

Mrs Prince explained she is very passionate about this particular charity because she gets to meet a lot of the families that come on the holidays.

She explained that it is ‘an absolute lifeline’ for them.

She also said she would like to thank The Dunes Complex for the huge support they give to the Me&Dee charity.

The date for next year’s Me&Dee charity half-marathon has already been set for Sunday, August 19.

If anyone wants to know more about the charity or attend the walking club, please visit the website via: www.meanddee.co.uk.

Or you can contact Debbie Prince on 07415 046310.