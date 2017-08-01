Annual youth summer workshop performance at Louth Riverhead Theatre

The annual Louth Playgoers Theatre youth summer workshop is back fro another year with students taking on a 1988 classic - Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

You are invited to a hilarious stay on the French Riviera, as two con men, a beautiful woman and the social elite collide in this sexy and irreverent farce.

John Hewer, the lead director, said: “It’s such a fun and funny show, you can’t help but like all the dirty, rotten scoundrels featured and the performers have truly reached the high standard needed to make it an unforgettable evening.”

The participants, aged 14-22 and 20 in number, have been working with a professional musical director and choreographer for two weeks to put together a full-scale musical.

The shows are from this Thursday (August 3-Saturday, August 5). Tickets are £9. Please call: 01507 600350, or visit: www.louthplaygoers.com.