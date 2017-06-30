Another gong for plush gym and spa in Louth

The architects that built the fancy ClubSpa@Kenwick in Louth came out on top recently at The Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Awards.

Architectural firm LK2, based in Lincoln picked up the top gong for the Best Large Commercial Project Award.

Andrew Kitchen, director at LK2, said: “Being recognised at the LABC Awards is fantastic – as it shows that this scheme is not only significant locally but regionally too.

“We came up against some stiff competition on the night including significant schemes in Leicester, Newark and Rushcliffe, so this accolade is really special.”

He added: “Winning this title in the East Midlands is something we are very proud of and we are excited to see how the project fares during the LABC Grand Finals in November, where the scheme has been listed as a finalist.”

The company was recognised for its work with construction business Gelder Ltd and engineering design services firm Alan Wood & Partners, to reinstate the leisure club at Kenwick Park Hotel in Louth after it was destroyed in a fire at the end of 2014.

The presentation evening was held at the Athena in Leicester.

They are held each year to recognise the high-quality work being carried out by building and design teams across the country.

The ClubSpa@Kenwick building has been divided into two distinct areas to house the spa and leisure club.

As well as the restoration of the original dramatic pool hall, the building now boasts a state of the art gym and exercise studio, plus learner and baby pools alongside a thermal spa.

For more info, visit: http://www.kenwick-park.co.uk/clubspa.