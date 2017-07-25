Appeal for witnesses after arson in Louth

Have your say

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of arson in Louth last night (Monday, July 24).

A stable building in Eastfield Road, Louth was set alight at around 8.15pm.

No animals were said to have been injured in the fire.

A 15 year-old local youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and later released under investigation.

The police would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with information about the fire.

Please contact them via the police 101 non-emergency number, quoting incident number 453 on July 24.