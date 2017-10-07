Apple Day event is back at Gunby Hall

Lincolnshire’s Gunby Hall and Gardens is hosting its ever popular annual Apple Day this Sunday (October 8).

The National Trust property in Spilsby will have impressive displays of 50 plus varieties of apples, with lots to see and sample on the day.

Enjoy a fun family day out from 11am-5pm.

There will also be opportunities to buy apple trees and bags of apples, freshly plucked from the trees.

Furthermore, visitors can bring their own ‘mystery’ apples from their garden to have them identified by their experts, who can give advice on how to best look after the tree they came from.

Trade and craft stalls will also be dotted throughout the gardens and courtyard, with something on offer for every taste.

This year you can even try your hand at pressing apples and drink some fresh juice you’ve pressed yourself.

Admission is £8.75 for house and gardens and £6.25 for gardens only. For more info, please visit: www.national trust.org.uk/gunby-hall.