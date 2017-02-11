Archaeology award for Little Carlton site?

An Anglo-Saxon burial site that was found in Little Carlton near Louth in October last year is now up for an archaeology award.

The work that was done in Little Carlton has now officially been shortlisted alongside other projects across the country for the Current Archaeology’s prestigious Research Project of the Year award 2017.

The award recognises the outstanding work that has been taking place over the past 12 months to increase our understanding of the past.

The mystery in the marsh: exploring an Anglo-Saxon island in Little Carlton, found an array of Middle Saxon metalwork. It has helped to identify one of the most important high-status settlements found in Lincolnshire, bringing an early medieval marsh-island community to light once more.

The prize forms part of the celebrated Current Archaeology Awards given each

year by Current Archaeology, the UK’s leading archaeology magazine.

The award winners will be announced at the University of London’s Senate House on February 24.

Tickets for the 2017 event are still available, and more information on the event can be found online via: www.archaeologylive.co.uk.