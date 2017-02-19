Archbishop’s visit to St James’ Church

St James’ Church has become available for ‘limited use’ once again following renovation to pipework and flooring.

The church’s renewed heating system has not yet been fully installed and tested, but temporary heating is currently in place.

It is hoped that these final steps will be taken this week, ready for the upcoming Sunday church service on February 19.

Last Thursday (February) 9) a Memorial Service took place in the church which was led by the Archbishop of York.

The church is currently preparing a display of the Anglo-Saxon Louth Cross, which is due to be unveiled and dedicated at Evensong on Sunday February 26.