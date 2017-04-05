‘Area of Sanctuary’ group spreads the word at Louth school

On Wednesday March 29, the founder of the East Lindsey Area of Sanctuary (ELAoS) organisation spoke at the Sixth Form assembly at King Edward VI Grammar School.

Heather Luna, founder of ELAoS and coordinator of their ‘Sanctuary Breaks’ scheme, spoke about migration and her personal experience hosting asylum seekers and refugees in her home for short breaks - and how this has spread to 13 other hosts in the area welcoming 23 guests who live in Leeds or Leicester for short breaks.

Students were keen to get involved in the project and are working with ELAoS to set up a befriending scheme, whereby young adult asylum seekers and refugees are brought over to Louth for a day with KEVIGS student, with an aim of creating a “buddy” system so that the asylum seekers may continue practicing their English with native English speakers.

Louth Town Council has provided a £150 grant to help raise awareness around the issues of migration and asylum seekers to local schools.

