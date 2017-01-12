Army assists flood prevention preparations in Mablethorpe

Army soliders have now made their way to Mablethorpe this evening (Thursday) to assist local authorities in preparation for the possible storm surge in the morning.

The soliders were earlier seen in Skegness making sure residents were safe and advising them to evacuate if needed.

A presence from the army has now been seen in Mablethorpe this evening (Thursday) to assist with preparations following tidal surge warnings.

Now they are in Mablethorpe and are working alongside the Fire Service in the town.

They were all sited in the Queen’s Park area car park.

It is said that some of these soliders are also heading to North Somercotes to provide any further help they can there.

Local authorities are able to request support from the Armed Forces, which makes the ability to respond more agile thanks to the training undertaken with the

Environment Agency (EA). This has included training in the construction of the EA’s newly acquired temporary flood barriers.

There is a red flood warning alert from the whole coastal area. The surge is said to hit at around 6.30am.

More news will come as we have it.