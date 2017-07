A wide range of work by many of the 25 Art on the Map exhibiting members will be on show at Gunby Hall from 11am-5pm each day, from now until Friday, July 28.

It is an opportunity to see a diverse range of work including painting, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, illumination, drawing and glasswork by some of Lincolnshire’s popular artists and crafts-makers.

Admission is included in the hall/garden admission price.

Gunby Hall is a National Trust property and admission is free to members.