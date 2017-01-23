Attempted break-in at Maltby le Marsh

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information about a suspicious incident in Maltby Le Marsh, near Alford, on Sunday (January 22).

At around 6.50am on Sunday January 22, two males in a white Transit van gained access to a farm yard on Beesby Road by breaking the padlock on the gate.

It is believed that the presence of CCTV cameras may have deterred the men, and they left without further offences being committed.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information, is asked to contact PCSO Bill Spence on 101, quoting incident number 97 of January 22.