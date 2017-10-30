Attempted theft from car in Fulstow

The Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team is warning vehicle owners to be vigilant after an attempted break-in to a car in Fulstow.

An attempt was made to gain entry to a locked parked vehicle on Mill Way, Fulstow, by forcing the drivers door.

The incident took place at around 2.30am on Sunday morning (October 29).

If you have any information in relation to this crime, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 67 of October 29.