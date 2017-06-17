Author Gervase Phinn at Middle Rasen

Dr Gervase Phinn, the best-selling author and popular public speaker, is making a special appearance in aid of Andy’s at St Andrew’s Hospice.

‘The School Inspector Calls’ has been organised by the Market Rasen Friends of Andy’s and will be held in Middle Rasen Village Hall on Friday, July 14.

Professor Phinn taught in a range of schools for 14 years before becoming an education adviser and school inspector.

He has published many articles, chapters and books and edited a wide range of poetry and short story collections.

However, he is probably best known for his best-selling autobiographical novels: The Other Side of the Dale, Over Hill and Dale and Head Over Heels in the Dales, which was a number one best­seller.

They have proved to be a perennial favourite with readers around the world.

A hilarious raconteur, in 2004, Gervase Phinn was honoured to receive “The Speaker of the Year Award’ from the Association of Speakers’ Clubs .

His most recent book, Up and Down in the Dales, won the Customer Choice Award at the Spoken Book Awards.

The Middle Rasen event will see Gervase Phinn share his hilarious and sometimes poignant tales and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, with light refreshments included, and they are available from Peter Rhodes Electrical in Market Rasen’s Oxford Street, 01673 842361 or via members of the Friends group.