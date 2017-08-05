Award winning stars in the WIs

The talents of WI members were on show as Ludford Village Hall played host to a biennial craft and produce show.

Almost 300 individual entries were on display across six classes from the WI members of Authorpe, Keddington & Louth Park, Ludford, Rolling Scones, South Elkington and South Reston & District, who make up the Louth Group.

Show winners: Ludford WI, who won the Craft Cup EMN-170108-070935001

The judges had a tough time deciding on the winning entries, with scores accumulating towards totals for each WI.

It was the first time members of Rolling Scones WI, which formed in 2012, had entered the show and they showed they certainly knew what they were doing.

As well as coming away with many individual first place cards, collectively they won three of the six cups on offer - cut flowers, cookery and produce, which they shared with Authorpe WI.

The Floral Art Trophy went to Keddington & Louth Park WI, with the arrangements of member Ann Byrne being placed first in four of the five classes.

Show winners: South Elkington WI, who won the Preserves Cup EMN-170108-071027001

South Elkington WI was awarded the Preserves Cup and Ludford the Craft Cup.

“Once again, the show was very well supported by the members, with all six WIs in our group taking part” said show secretary Christine Chapman.

“The hall was filled with some wonderful displays, showing the vast range of talents the members have - everything from jams to jazzy jewellery and much more in between.”