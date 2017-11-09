Bakery invites public to contribute to Remembrance display

Pocklington’s Bakery is inviting members of the public to submit tributes to fallen loved ones for a poppy display in the shop window, ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

The window display, at the front of the shop in Louth’s Market Place, features a large poppy-shaped cake and Remembrance poppies.

Owner, Chris Pocklington, said: “Members of the public are invited to come into the shop and write - on a piece of red card - the name of a love one lost in combat. They can write anything on the card they wish, free of charge.

“The cards will then be put in the window around the display, for people to read.”

Visit Pocklington’s Bakery at 2 Market Place, Louth, to write your tributes for the display.