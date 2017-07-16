Band, bar, BBQ and dog show in North Somercotes

A free evening of bikes, a band, a bar and a BBQ will be held at North Somercotes Playing Fields on July 21 from 5.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy the band, ‘Three Parts Gone’, and a BBQ provided by Iain and John from Holmes Farm.

The next day, July 22, a fun dog show and terrier racing takes place at the playing field.

Entry is £1 per person, and the event starts at 1pm. There will be a BBQ, a bar, various stalls and games.

Dog show registration begins at 1.15pm and terrier racing is at 3.30pm.