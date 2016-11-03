Banned driver took car without permission ‘to fetch medication for daughter’

A woman drove her partner’s car, without his permission, in the middle of the night to get medication for her daughter - even though she herself was banned from driving, a court has heard.

Emma Jean Moore, 34, of Sea Lane in Saltfleet, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and driving whilst disqualified and without insurance when she appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, said that at 1.30am on August 30, police officers found Ms Moore being treated by paramedics at the scene of a single vehicle accident on the A1031 at North Thoresby.

She told them she had been a front seat passenger and that her partner had been driving the Astra car and had gone to get a tractor to tow the car out of the hedge, but enquiries revealed that he was at home and had not given her permission to use his car.

She then admitted she had taken the car and was driving to Grimsby but had been ‘cut-up’ by another car which had caused the accident.

She told officers she suffered from bipolar and had panicked and lied.

Mr Pietryka said Moore had been banned from driving for six months under the totting up procedure in March.

Mitigating, Steve Freestone said she had taken her partner’s car because her daughter was unwell and she needed to drive to an all night pharmacy in Grimsby to get medication.

He said she had been driving back when she was overtaken by another car and forced into a hedge.

He said she had been just two weeks away from finishing her driving ban at the time of the offence.

After hearing from the probation service, the magistrates imposed an electronically monitored eight week curfew restricting Moore to her home between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

She was also disqualified from driving again for a year and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.