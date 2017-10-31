Barn Dance in Saleby near Alford raises over £1,300

The Rotary Club of Alford and Mablethorpe recently hosted a Barn Dance at Galley Hill Farm in Saleby, near Alford, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

On the night more than £1,300 was raised. The event featured live music from The Rake Up Ceilidh Band and everyone really enjoyed the dancing.

The event ran like clockwork and there was a great atmosphere all evening.

A big thank you goes out to everyone who came along and to those who worked so hard to make it happen.

Pictured are some of the attendees enjoying the evening.