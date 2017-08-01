Beach Hut Festival success in Sutton on Sea

Visitors flocked to Sutton on Sea in their thousands over the weekend of July 22 and 23 to enjoy the annual Beach Hut Festival.

The event was organised by Coastal Events CIC, which saw the beach huts opened along the promenade for stalls to sell their wares.

There were many other additional stalls, live music and two days filled of traditional seaside fun.

Organisers would like to thank sponsor ConocoPhillips for their support and The Music Box for supplying a weekend of top quality entertainment once again.

Thanks also goes to Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council for their on-going support, to the Coastal Community Challenge (CCC) for their donation for costs of first aid and to all the visitors for showing up to support the event.