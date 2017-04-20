Beautiful bakes help to raise over £1,400 for good causes following event held in Louth

A hoard of delicious homemade bakes has raised an impressive £1,400 from an event held on Saturday (April 15) in Louth, with more funds yet to come in.

The bake sale was held by first-time parents Gemma and Liam Jaines.

Their son was born four weeks early and the couple wanted to raise funds for the two causes that helped their son Ellis, now five months old.

£400 was raised from a number of raffles held on the day, which will go to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The remaining funds has been raised for baby charity Bliss.

After the event, Gemma said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our close friends and family for their time and generosity on the day.

“We were absolutely blown away by the amount of people that came along and we are very grateful to everyone for their support.”