Beautiful Louth garden opens to the public - for one day only!

Mr Kenneth Harvey’s beautiful garden at 48 Westgate in Louth - which recently featured in Lincolnshire Today magazine - will be open under the National Garden Scheme for charity on Sunday (September 10).

The garden will be open from 11am until 4pm, and there will be teas and homemade cakes, a large White Elephant stall, a raffle, and plant sales. Proceeds from sales will go to the Louth Dementia Cafe.

The River Lud flows through the garden which has sweeping flower borders, interesting trees and shrubs, a formal vegetable parterre, white and fern gardens, and herbaceous borders