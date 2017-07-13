Belchford man (61) due to face historical child abuse charges

A man from Belchford is due to appear in court later this month to face multiple historical sexual offence charges.

Paul Waddingham, 61, of Dams Lane, has been charged with 28 historic sexual offences against two boys under the age of 16 in the West Yorkshire area.

Waddingham had been due to appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on June 16, but the case was adjourned after the court was told that the defendant was ‘too unwell’ to attend.

The next hearing is due to take place at the same court on July 28.