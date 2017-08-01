Belchford man’s court hearing adjourned due to illness

A Belchford man, who is alleged to have committed sex offences against children, has once again had his court hearing adjourned.

Paul Waddingham, 61, of Dams Lane, was due to appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 28), but the case was adjourned after the court was told that the defendant was ‘too unwell’ to attend.

The case has previously been adjourned on at least two occasions, on June 16 and June 30.

Waddingham has been charged with 28 historic sexual offences against two boys under the age of 16 in the West Yorkshire area.

Following last week’s adjournment, his case is now due to be heard at the same court on Tuesday August 29.