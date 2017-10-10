Belchford man to face child sex trial in March 2018

A Belchford man, who is alleged to have committed sex offences against children, is due to face a jury trial in March 2018.

Paul Waddingham, 61, of Dams Lane, has been charged with 28 historic sexual offences against two boys under the age of 16 in West Yorkshire.

Earlier this year, he failed to appear at a number of previous court hearings due to ill health.

However, he appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court at the end of August. His case was committed to Bradford Crown Court where he appeared on September 26.

Waddingham pleaded ‘not guilty’, and his trial was listed for Monday March 26 next year.