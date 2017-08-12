Bell’s in Horncastle expands and moves into new premises

One of Horncastle’s oldest businesses has expanded into new premises.

Robert Bell and Company’s new office at Lindsey Court was opened by Francis Dymoke from Revesby Estate.

Robert Bell introduced Mr Dymoke and reminded over 160 guests that it was 145 years since the business (then known as Parish & Co) moved into their still current offices of Old Bank Chambers. Like many Horncastle properties at that time, Old Bank Chambers was rented from the Revesby Estate. Robert’s great, great grandfather, George Bell, retired in 1872 as land agent after 30 years on the Revesby Estate.

He may have negotiated the tenancy with Mr Parish.

A biography of George Bell is on the company’s website.

Interestingly, 1872 was about the time Parish & Co offered much of Woodhall Spa - from Sandy Lane to the River Witham - for sale by auction in over 70 lots. That auction led to the development of the Spa.

The new offices will house the residential lettings department, with five staff members on the ground floor and the auction and commercial departments on the first floor.

This will also allow more room at Old Bank Chambers to expand the agricultural and residential sales departments.

Mr Bell thanked contractors who helped ‘breathe new life into the Lindsey Court building.