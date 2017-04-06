Bestselling thriller author Nick set for book signing in Louth

Bestselling local thriller author Nick Louth will be at WH Smith in Louth this Saturday (April 8) from 11am until 1pm to sign copies of his latest novel, Mirror Mirror.

Mirror Mirror is the story of twenty-three-year-old Mira Roskova, catapulted to stardom through a video on YouTube, and who was subsequently voted the world’s most beautiful woman.

With a world-famous footballer for a boyfriend, plus top modelling and endorsement deals, Mira’s meteoric rise to fame comes with what her millions of Facebook and Instagram followers imagine to be a perfect life.

But celebrity extracts its pound of flesh.

Threatened and harassed online, stalked by besotted fans, beaten up by a man who claims to love her, Mira is assailed on all sides.

Home isn’t safe, friends can’t be trusted, freedoms melt away.

Where does the image end and the real person begin?

To find out more, why not head over to the signing and meet him in person.