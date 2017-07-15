Big announcement at campaign fete to save Covenham pub

The campaign to ‘save’ the New Plough pub in Covenham will hold a special summer fete on Saturday (July 12).

The Covenham Community Centre (CCC) campaign group deems the historic pub to be at risk from being converted into housing as the current owner previously applied for planning permission to turn the building into four new homes.

The planning application was rejected by ELDC in November 2015 and an appeal was lost in April 2016.

Since then, the CCC campaign group has been raising funds to purchase the building and restore it as a pub/café, alongside a shop and a function hall.

The upcoming fete will be held on Saturday July 15, from 10am until late, at the field near St Mary’s Church.

There will be stalls, games, a car boot sale, a bouncy castle, ‘have-a-go archery’, a hog roast, ice cream, and a bar serving drinks. Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins is due to attend.

The CCC campaigners will make a major announcement about their plans at 1.30pm.

• Visit www.covcom.co.uk for further details about the ongoing campaign.