Big cash boost for Louth Run for Life

Trevor Brown and Samantha Brannick, directors at the Colorgrafix photo shop in Eastgate, Louth, recently handed over a cheque for £1,016.37 to Simon West from Louth Run For Life.

The money was raised through the sale of race photographs and Run For Life t-shirts.

The annual ‘Run For Life’, and smaller associated fundraising events, raises tens of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK every year.

This year’s grand total will be revealed on November 9.

