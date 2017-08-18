Big success for family fun day held in Louth

A family fun day took place on Cordeaux Academy’s playing fields recently and was a huge success for a first time event in Louth.

The event was organised by Daniel and Tracie Mansbridge of DM Inflatables & Party Services, and attracted more than 4,000 people on the day.

Attractions included bouncy castles, fun fair rides, animal encounters, go-karting, face painting, stalls, charity fundraising, live music, princess and pirate interactions, horse and carriage rides, local police and fire service activities, street dancing, food, and more.

The delighted organisers said: “All the hard work has paid off. We worked tirelessly organising this event since the end of last year and we have been overwhelmed with the support from the public.

“We wanted to give Louth a day to remember and bring the community together, and we feel we have achieved this.

“Most events have large teams or committees that are part of the organising, so to say we did it all by ourselves, just the two of us, is a real achievement in itself.

“We are truly thrilled and due to such fantastic success, we have decided to make this an annual event for Louth and shall be making it even bigger and better for 2018.”

Daniel and Tracie thanked Louth Lions for their support on the day, and all of the companies, stall holders, and individuals who went along.

Please send your snaps in to Daniel and Tracie via their Facebook page, DM Inflatables & Party Services, or email dminflatables@hotmail.com.