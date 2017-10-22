‘Biggest sale in recent years’ at Louth auction

An auction last week turned out to be one of the biggest sales in recent years at the area’s leading auction house, John Taylors of Louth.

There was a packed room at the sale on Tuesday October 10, which also attracted over 400 online bidders from as far afield as China and the United States of America.

Military Cross group of medals awarded to Capt. C H A French, which sold for �1,250.

The 830 lots included the annual Lincolnshire sale, but the star of the show was a 19th century Anglo-Indian ebony box on stand, which sold for an impressive £3,800.

Auctioneer and director, James Laverack, told the Leader: “Bidding was a tense battle fought between the internet and the telephone, and in the end the internet won.

“The box was brought into one of our Friday morning valuation clinics in the boot of a car from a client in the north of the county. They had no idea of its potential value. I spoke to them post-sale and they were over the moon.”

Another notable lot was a Military Cross group of medals which crossed both World Wars, and was awarded to Captain C.H.A. French (later Lieutenant Colonel). This sale achieved £1,250.

Amongst the Lincolnshire Sale lots was a consignment of books from the estate of the late David Robinson OBE, of these the highest price achieved was £680.

Entries are now invited for the next general antiques auction on November 14, and the popular Christmas auction of jewellery, silver and gold, which will be held on December 5. Visit www.johntaylors.com or call 01507 611107 for details.