Biker duo from Louth set to gear up for two worthy causes

A biker duo from Louth are taking on a challenge to ride 930 miles from John O’Groats to Lands End in the hope of completing it in just 24-hours.

Alan Jones (AJ) and Drew Plaskitt both work at LMT Motorcycles in the town and will be taking on the ride next week on Wednesday, July 12.

They will be raising funds for Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Both men are looking forward to taking on the challenge.

“We’re both ready to take on the ride for two very worthy causes,” Drew said.

“We are hoping for fair weather. It will be a challenge that will stretch us but we’re hoping to complete the ride safely in a time frame of 24-hours.”

AJ and Drew are raising money for two causes they feel passionately about.

“We’ve decided to spilt the money between the two charities, as we felt both were deserving of the money,” Drew added.

“The blood bikers are all voluntary workers and give up their time freely to provide the service and do so much.

“Plus a lot of bikers in Lincolnshire involved in accidents have needed the ambucopter, so it’s vital to keep these services going.”

The duo have raised nearly £1,000 already, but hope to raise as much as they can.

If you would like to sponsor them, forms are available to sign at LMT Motorcycles or visit their fund raising page via: https://www.gofundme.com/leebs-lincs-notts-air-ambulance.