Biker duo from Louth take on 870-miles and raise over £2,000

Two Louth bikers have revved their way to raising over £2,000 after covering 870-miles on motorbikes from John O’Groats to Lands End.

Alan Jones (AJ) and Drew Plaskitt recently appeared in the Leader promoting their ride to raise funds for two local causes, the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) and the Lincolnshire and Nottingham Air Ambulance.

The duo set off on their charity bike ride on July 12 and aimed to cover the distance in under 24 hours.

“Overall we covered 870 in total, riding from John O’Groats to Lands End and did the ride in under 24 hours, making it in just over 16 hours,” Drew said.

“So we did it, which we’re really pleased about.

“Really enjoyed doing it and couldn’t ask for better weather.”

Mr Plaskitt adds that, following a couple of other fundraising events planned, they think they will be close to raising between £2,000-£2,500 for the two charities.

“We would just like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped us and donated,” Mr Plaskitt said.

You can still donate, by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/leebs-lincs-notts-air-ambulance.