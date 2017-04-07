Binbrook man charged with assaulting youth and woman

A Binbrook man is set to face trial next month after he pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman and a youth in North East Lincolnshire at the end of last year.

Robert Arthur Sutton, 52, of Spring Bank, appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on March.

Sutton is alleged to have assaulted the two people in Grimsby between December 25 and December 28 last year.

The defendant has denied both of these assault charges.

In court, it was also alleged that Sutton resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty on December 27. The defendant pleaded guilty to this offence.

This final charge was added in court, after another charge - assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty - was withdrawn in its favour.

The case was adjourned, and the trial will begin at the same court on May 24.

Two two alleged victims have been summoned to give evidence and face cross-examination.

Sutton was granted conditional bail, and he may not contact either of the alleged victims.