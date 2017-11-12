Bitter sweet story is up next at Louth Film Club

A film with a bitter sweet storyline is set to be shown by Louth Film Club at the Playhouse Cinema on Monday, November 13.

Sweet Bean, by the Japanese director Naomi Kawase is a film in which an old lady helps a restaurant owner make a bean jelly.

It is a bitter sweet little film with a bitter sweet story and a certain psychological depth.

The performances, too, are constantly engaging.

The film is certified as a PG and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

See full details on all LFC films at: www.louthfilmclub.com.