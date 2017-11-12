Search

Bitter sweet story is up next at Louth Film Club

Sweet Bean is the next film to be shown by Louth Film Club at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street.
Sweet Bean is the next film to be shown by Louth Film Club at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street.

A film with a bitter sweet storyline is set to be shown by Louth Film Club at the Playhouse Cinema on Monday, November 13.

Sweet Bean, by the Japanese director Naomi Kawase is a film in which an old lady helps a restaurant owner make a bean jelly.

It is a bitter sweet little film with a bitter sweet story and a certain psychological depth.

The performances, too, are constantly engaging.

The film is certified as a PG and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

See full details on all LFC films at: www.louthfilmclub.com.