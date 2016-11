Firefighters were called to a blaze at a derelict building in Sutton-on-Sea in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Mablethorpe, Alford, Skegness and North Somercotes were alerted at 1.48am.

A Tweet from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said 30 per cent of the building suffered fire damage.

It stated: “Fire damage to 30% of unoccupied building, extinguished using 2 main jets, 3 hose reels & 2 BA stage 1.

“Cause of the fire is still under investigation. All crews have now left the incident.”