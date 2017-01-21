Blow away the cobwebs with the Three Peaks Challenge for charity

Meningitis Now, the country’s biggest meningitis charity, is looking for outdoor enthusiasts to join it for its Three Peaks Challenge in June, raising funds to fight back against the killer disease.

The challenge, designed to push walkers to their limits and give them a real sense of achievement, takes place between 9 and 11 June, climbing Snowdon, Scafell Pike and finally Ben Nevis.

Until the end of January Meningitis Now has guaranteed places for just £49 plus a commitment to raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship towards its lifesaving and life-changing work.

In return trekkers get transport, accommodation, food and the support of a qualified safety team to take them on the memorable challenge.

There’s also an opportunity to attend a training day in the Brecon Beacons on 30 April to test fitness levels and equipment, advice and support from the charity’s professional and friendly events team and 15 per cent discount at Cotswold Outdoors.

Rachel Oakley, Event Officer at Meningitis Now, said: “This demanding but breath-taking adventure will provide picture-perfect moments and memories to last a lifetime.

“The Three Peaks Challenge is definitely not one to be missed and we’re with you every step of the way!

“Please sign up today and make a difference to the lives of people facing the devastation of meningitis.”

Meningitis Now is committed to saving lives and rebuilding futures torn apart by meningitis, through research, awareness and support.

For more information or to sign up visit www.meningitisnow.org, or call the Events team on 0345 120 4530.

For further information please contact: Andy Hopkinson, Communications Officer at Meningitis Now, on 01453 768006 or email andrewh@meningitisnow.org