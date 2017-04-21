Blues guitarist Ben is coming to Louth

An up and coming blues guitarist is set to rock the stage at Louth Town Hall with the Rainbreakers on Saturday, April 22.

The stage is set for Ben Poole, 25, who will be playing his set from 7pm and will be receiving support on the night by four-piece band Rainbreakers.

This young and gifted artist is inspired by the blues, infused with a hard hitting rock approach, topped-off by virtuoso musicianship.

He is being spoken of as one of the up and coming UK blues guitarists to watch out for.

Playing in support, will be the Rainbreakers. They are an outfit from Shrewsbury and have been hailed as one of the freshest new sounds on the UK blues, rock and soul circuit.

The band has developed a distinctive sound that embodies a fusion of dynamic musical elements which bridge the gap between blues, rock, pop and soul.

For further details about each artist, check them out online.

For Ben Poole, visit: http://www.benpooleband.com.

And the Rainbreakers can be found via: http://www.therainbreakers.com.

Tickets are now available to buy in advance for just £10 via the town halls website: www.louthtownhall.co.uk

Or tickets are available to buy on the night at £15.

There will be a bar open for refreshments.