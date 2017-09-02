Bollywood comes to Alford to celebrate Indian summer

A popular destination for craft lovers didn’t need the sun to attract visitors - an Indian Summer Festival provided enough sizzling colour to do that alone.

Bollywood came to Alford on Bank Holiday Saturday adding a feast of fashion and activities to the craft market that filled the Manor House grounds, the Market Place and Corn Exchange.

Even the dogs got in on the act for the Bollywood Catwalk at the Indiian Summer Festival in Alford. ANL-170830-131003001

The Indian Summer Festival organiser and owner of local florists J B Flower Designs, Jan Buckley, was inspired by an exhibition not too far from home. “It all started with the exhibition at the Alford Manor House - The Marahaja’s New Clothes,” she said.

“A group of four friends decided it would be good to do something on an Indian theme and it grew from there.

“We decided it would also tie in as the Independence of India is celebrating its 70th Anniversary this year.”

The whole town had been given an Indian makeover, with lamp posts draped in beautiful fabrics as well as the locals.

Taking part in the Bollywood Catwalk was Evie Atkin, from Sutton-on-Sea. Although both ‘excited and nervous’, she looked stunning in a gold sequined tunic with a pair of green and gold flowered trousers.

She said: “I love Indian clothing - it’s fun, bright, wonderful.”

The catwalk was an absolute success. All the models, including Evie, looked fantastic.

It was a true celebration of Indian fashion. Even the dogs had their chance on the catwalk (or dogwalk) in the Best Dressed Bollywood dog competition.