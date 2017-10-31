Bonfire and fireworks display in Louth

Fireworks, a roaring bonfire and fun for all is set for Saturday, November 4 at the annual display at Deighton Close fields in Louth.

bonfire and fun for all is set for Saturday, November 4 at the annual display at Deighton Close fields in Louth.

The event is organised annually by the Louth and District Lions and the Rotary Club of Louth.

Gates will open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, and the fireworks display will start from 7pm onwards.

On the night, there will be hot food and drink stalls as well as rides for the children.

Tickets are just £3 for adults and £2 for kids.

There is also plenty of parking off the bypass heading down to the roundabout in Louth, so everyone is more than welcome to come along.

The event is always greatly organised and hundreds of people are expected.

Have you got an event that you would like us to promote?

Email your what’s on items to: chloe.west@jpress.co. uk.