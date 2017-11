Visitors at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway can meet Guy Fawkes and discover how he plotted to blow up the Houses of Parliament on Sunday, November 5.

Steam trains will be running hourly from 2.45 to 5.45pm, and following the last train there will be a spectacular laser light show in the parking field at Ludborough station with jacket potatoes and hot dogs.

For more info call 01507 36388.