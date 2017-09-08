Boy injured after collision with car in Louth

A young boy was treated for minor injuries yesterday afternoon (Thursday) after a collision with a car in Louth.

The incident happened in the Keddington Road area at around 3.45pm.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the boy was taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby for treatment.

A police spokesman told the Leader: “The boy is being treated for injuries that are thankfully not believed to be serious or life threatening.”

• If you witnessed the incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 268 of September 7.