Boy remains in ‘serious condition’ after New York collision

A 13-year-old boy remains in a serious condition in a Nottingham hospital today (Monday) after being involved in a collision in New York, near Coningsby, last Thursday (July 20).

The boy, who according to police is local, suffered the injuries in an incident involving a car and a bicycle in Sandy Bank Road.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them on 101.

The boy was initially taken to Boston Pilgrim hospital, then transferred to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.