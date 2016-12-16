Brave Lotte celebrates special dyslexia award

A young girl from the Louth area has been presented with a national award following her determined battle in facing her learning difficulties.

Nine -year-old Lotte Scaman, who lives in Little Grimsby, attended the British Dyslexia Association’s annual awards ceremony at the historic Gray’s Inn in central London two weeks ago.

She was presented with the Children’s Award for her determined efforts in living with dyslexia, dyspraxia dyscalculia, and ADHD.

On receiving the award, Lotte gave a heartfelt speech and struggled to hold back tears as she addressed the room.

She said: “Winning this award has turned a negative journey into a positive one for me. I now know that I can enjoy learning.

“Being different can be a good thing. Being different can create opportunities.”

Lotte was nominated by her mum, Simone, for never giving up - and to help raise awareness of learning difficulties such as dyslexia, and encourage further support in schools across Lincolnshire.

Simone said: “We even considered moving at one point, to find a school that could help Lotte, but now I want to do my bit to bring awareness to our part of the world instead of going elsewhere.”

She added: “Lotte cannot wait to show all her teachers and friends at school the lovely award she received, I can honestly say it has been a wonderful journey from start to finish”.

The Children’s Award was sponsored by Fairley House School, which is London’s leading independent day school for children with specific learning difficulties.

Before Lotte attended the awards evening, she visited the school spent the day with pupils who, like her, need special help to overcome their lost confidence and self esteem because of her dyslexia.

On judging the Children’s Award, the headmaster, of Fairley House School, Michael Taylor, said: “Lotte is a wonderful example of how the right educational approach can overcome almost all barriers presented by dyslexia.

“Her story of positivity, determination and willpower is why we’re so proud to be giving her the award”.

Phil Wormley, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at the British Dyslexia Association, added: “Lotte’s story shows how a positive attitude can ensure success in life.

“Lotte should be seen as an inspiration, and the people of Lincolnshire should be very proud of her.”

Following their return home, Simone and Lotte left a little bit of Lincolnshire behind in London to thank Fairley House School and the British Dyslexia Association for their support - namely, their own brand of eggs from their farm in Little Grimsby.

• For information and support with dyslexia, visit www.bdadyslexia.org.uk.