BREAKING: Approval for 55 new homes in Louth

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has today (Thursday) approved an application for 55 new homes on land off Shearwater Close in Louth.

Councillor Chris Green had ‘called in’ the application for the planning committee’s consideration in light of local opposition from neighbouring properties, including concerns about traffic, flooding concerns, pressure on infrastructure, loss of privacy, and the impact on wildlife. However, no members of the public turned up the meeting to voice their concerns.

Louth Town Council had also objected to the application on the grounds of over-intensification, traffic problems, and possible impact on badger sets.

However, the planning officer recommended the scheme for ‘approval with conditions’, and there was very little opposition at the planning committee meeting.

Coun Daniel McNally said that the plans would create “a near enough perfect finish” to the existing estate in the north-east edge of the town.

He continued: “People say there’s no need for houses in Louth but every time I look they’re being built and being sold, so there must be.”

Coun McNally proposed the application for approval, and was seconded by Coun Sid Dennis - and the planning committee promptly approved the plans.

• Plans for 149 new homes on land off Fulmar Drive - adjacent to Shearwater Close - have already been granted approval and development is already underway.