BREAKING: ‘Drive-thru’ coffee shop approved for Louth

ELDC’s planning committee has today (Thursday) approved plans for a ‘drive-thru’ coffee shop in Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate.

The coffee shop will be built on land to the rear of the Shell petrol station - which also includes Spar, Subway and Greggs - located in Bolingbroke Road.

The plans, submitted by Blakemore Property Ltd, involve the erection of a building comprising of a coffee shop and staff facilities with associated car parking and a drive-thru, in addition to additional parking spaces for the existing Shell garage.

Ten new jobs will be created as a result of the new coffee shop - although it is not yet known what the brand will be.

The application was approved very promptly this afternoon as there were no objections, nor were there any speakers wishing to address the planning committee.