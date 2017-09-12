BREAKING: ‘Drug-driver’ arrested after hitting police car near Alford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a collision with a police car on the A16 this morning (Tuesday)

The collision took place at Driby Top, near the Ulceby Cross roundabout, shortly before 11am.

It involved a Peugeot 206 and a police car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Following the collision, two Lincolnshire Police officers were sent to hospital to be checked over.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Peugeot has been arrested after failing a roadside drug test.

The road has remained open, but motorists have been warned that there may be delays in the area.

• If you witnessed the collision, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 114 of September 12.