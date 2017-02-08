Breaking: Louth man admits breaching sexual harm prevention order

A Louth man admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday).

Peter James Stainton, 27, of Northgate, pleaded guilty to breaching the order between August 1-20 last year by remaining in a house on Ermine West estate, Lincoln, when a child under the age of 16 was present.

Stainton also admitted failing to comply with a sex offender’s notification requirement by not informing Lincolnshire Police that he was using an alias name.

He was granted conditional bail to appear back before the Crown Court for sentencing on March 9.