BREAKING: Louth man Shaun Coles (24) admits child sex offence

A man who admitted a sex offence against a young girl was today (Wednesday) told that a jail sentence is ‘inevitable’.

Shaun Coles, 24, of Church Street, admitted a charge of assault by penetration on a girl under the age of 13 when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

The offence took place on April 7 last year.

Judge Michael Heath adjourned sentence for the preparation of a probation report but told Coles: “A custodial sentence is inevitable”.

Coles was remanded in custody to appear back before the Crown Court for sentence on April 26.