BREAKING: Mablethorpe man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder

A Mablethorpe man today (Friday) denied a charge of murder following the death of a Mablethorpe man in an alleged Bank Holiday stabbing in the resort.

James Patrick Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, pleaded not guilty to the murder of James Rudd when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this morning.

Wearing a white jumper and blue jeans Adam replied ‘not guilty’ when the murder charge was put to him by the court clerk.

Adam is charged with the murder of James Rudd at Mablethorpe on August 28 this year.

Mr Rudd, 36, died from a stab wound after police were called to an incident in Victoria Road at around 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on April 3 next year. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

There was no application for bail and Adam was remanded back in to custody.

Judge Pini told Adam: “I have adjourned your case for a trial on April 3. Until then you are remanded in to custody.”