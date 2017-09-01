BREAKING: Mablethorpe murder suspect appears before magistrates

A man charged with murder, following a Bank Holiday stabbing in Mablethorpe, has this morning (Friday) appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

James Rudd, 36, died from a stab wound after police were called to the incident in Victoria Road at around 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

James Patrick Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, today appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Mr Rudd.

Wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans, Adam spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth.

It is alleged that Adam murdered Mr Rudd in Mablethorpe on August 28 this year.

Magistrates adjourned the case for Adam to appear at Lincoln Crown Court this afternoon (Friday).

There was no bail application, and at the end of the two minute hearing Adam was remanded back in to custody.